FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mongolia names new PM, putting IMF package back on track
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 15 days ago

Mongolia names new PM, putting IMF package back on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAANBAATAR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mongolia’s parliament confirmed the nomination of Ukhnaa Khurelsukh as prime minister on Wednesday, putting the country back on course to receive funds from a $5.5 billion economic rescue package from the International Monetary Fund.

Khurelsukh, of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP), received unanimous approval from the lawmakers in attendance for his confirmation as Mongolia’s 30th prime minister.

He will face challenges in bringing back foreign investment to the mineral-rich former Soviet satellite and manage the country’s heavy debt load.

The IMF has approved an economic bailout programme to help relieve debt pressures and buoy the local currency, the tugrik, that includes austerity policies.

A visit to review the programme that included the disbursement of $37.82 million of the funds was delayed in September until a new government was formed. (Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.