FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Basic Materials
January 22, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Brazil suggests Monsanto's Intacta patent should be voided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s patent office has concluded that Monsanto Co’s Intacta RR2 Pro patent should be declared void, according to court filings seen by Reuters regarding a lawsuit against the company by soy growers association Aprosoja.

In the Jan. 17 document, the solicitor general’s office said patent office INPI issued the technical opinion after reexamining the issue. In November Aprosoja asked a federal court to cancel Monsanto’s Intacta patent in Brazil, claiming it did not bring real technological innovation. Intacta’s patent protection extends through October 2022.

Monsanto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.