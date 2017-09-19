Bayer dismisses antitrust concerns about digital farming

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bayer said it was unable to propose the sale of any assets to allay the European Commission’s concerns about potential dominance in agricultural markets that could stem from the use of digital farm management tools.

The EU Commission last month started an in-depth investigation into the German group’s planned $66 billion takeover of Monsanto.

Among its concerns, the regulator took issue with Bayer’s plan to create combined offerings of seeds and pesticides with the help of new digital farming tools, such as connected sensors, software and precision machines.

“I fail to see what kind of a remedy there would be in this space. It’s extremely hypothetical in terms of where the overlap actually is,” the head of Bayer’s Crop Science division, Liam Condon, told Reuters on Tuesday, following a press conference on the business. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)