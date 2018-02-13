Bayer says suing Russian antitrust watchdog in Monsanto case

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bayer said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against the Russian antitrust regulator over how it has handled its investigation in the German group’s planned takeover of U.S. seed company Monsanto , even though the watchdog has yet to issue a ruling.

“The parties are in dialogue but the agreement has not been reached yet. Bayer made a decision to bring the case to court in order to safeguard its juridical rights,” Bayer said in a written statement.

“This is a procedural step that will not prevent the parties from the opportunity of negotiations in regard of achieving mutually beneficial agreement to support innovative development of Russian agricultural industry,” it added.