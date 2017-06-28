FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Monsanto reports 17.6 pct jump in quarterly profit
June 28, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Monsanto reports 17.6 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to remove reference to corn seed business)

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean seed business.

Net income attributable to Monsanto rose to $843 million, or $1.90 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $717 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose nearly 1 percent to $4.23 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

