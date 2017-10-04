Monsanto posts Q4 profit on demand for corn, soybean seeds

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being acquired by Germany’s Bayer AG, reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher demand for corn and soybean seeds.

Net profit attributable to Monsanto was $20 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a loss of $191 million, or 44 cents per share, last year.

Net sales rose 4.8 percent to $2.68 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)