Montana sues OxyContin maker Purdue over opioid epidemic

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Montana has sued OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, withdrawing from a multistate investigation by attorneys general into opioid manufacturers’ marketing practices, joining a growing list of states that have broken off to pursue individual lawsuits.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced a lawsuit on Monday accusing Purdue of misrepresenting the likelihood that long-term use of its drug would lead to addiction and falsely claiming it was safe for treating chronic pain. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)