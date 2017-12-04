FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montana sues OxyContin maker Purdue over opioid epidemic
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 4, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 13 hours

Montana sues OxyContin maker Purdue over opioid epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Montana has sued OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, withdrawing from a multistate investigation by attorneys general into opioid manufacturers’ marketing practices, joining a growing list of states that have broken off to pursue individual lawsuits.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced a lawsuit on Monday accusing Purdue of misrepresenting the likelihood that long-term use of its drug would lead to addiction and falsely claiming it was safe for treating chronic pain. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.