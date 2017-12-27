FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montenegro passes 2018 budget, reducing deficit
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 27, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

Montenegro passes 2018 budget, reducing deficit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Montenegro’s parliament passed a 2018 budget late on Tuesday, setting the deficit at 2.6 percent of national output, down by a half from a year before.

Forty-one deputies in the 81-seat parliament of the European Union candidate country voted for the budget. The opposition boycotted the vote.

Opposition lawmakers have been largely boycotting parliament in protest over the 2016 election day arrest of a group accused of having planned to kill Montenegro’s ruling party leader Milo Djukanovic.

The new budget assumes 3 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) next year, down from 4.2 percent in 2017.

The government this year adopted a set of fiscal measures to help rein in the debt by 2020 due to the financing of large infrastructure projects, such as the highway linking the port of Bar with neighbouring Serbia.

They include raising value added tax from 19 percent to 21 percent as of 2018, freezing employment in the public sector, cutting salaries for public officials and scrapping some benefits.

In September, the International Monetary Fund affirmed its 2017 growth forecast for Montenegro at 3 percent, but said the pace of expansion would slow to 2.75 percent in 2018, due to planned fiscal consolidation.

While infrastructure projects will boost growth, their financing has added to Montenegro’s debts, the Washington-based lender said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.