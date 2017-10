LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Andrew Salvoni, a sovereign, supranational and agency debt syndicate banker at Morgan Stanley, is leaving the bank, according to market sources.

He has worked at the US bank since July 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at HSBC as an associate in its debt capital markets business.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Salvoni did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)