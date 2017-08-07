UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,773.56 53.017 NZX 50** 7,771.57 25.45 DJIA** 22,118.42 25.61 NIKKEI** 20,055.89 103.56 Nasdaq** 6,383.772 32.208 FTSE** 7,531.94 20.23 S&P 500** 2,480.91 4.08 Hang Seng** 27,690.36 127.68 SPI 200 Fut 5,718 12.00 STI** 3,320.67 -5.85 SSEC** 3,279.5441 17.46 KOSPI** 2,398.75 3.30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.068 0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.28 0.031 AU 10 YR Bond 2.659 0.03 US 10 YR Bond 2.2566 -0.012 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.935 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.8367 -0.007 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3626 0.0019 KRW US$ 1,126.07 -0.08 AUD US$ 0.7914 -0.0015 NZD US$ 0.7357 -0.0004 EUR US$ 1.1794 0.0001 Yen US$ 110.75 0.02 THB US$ 33.27 0 PHP US$ 50.339 -0.071 IDR US$ 13,320 5 INR US$ 63.82 0.1962 MYR US$ 4.282 0.005 TWD US$ 30.234 0.014 CNY US$ 6.7214 -0.0081 HKD US$ 7.8195 -0.0002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,257.31 -0.54 Silver (Lon) 16.237 0.007 U.S. Gold Fut 1,263.4 -1.2 Brent Crude 52.28 -0.14 Iron Ore CNY571 7.5 TRJCRB Index 180.9708 0.2879 TOCOM Rubber JPY213.3 1.3 LME Copper 6,418.5 46.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2120 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - A broad measure of equity markets across the world climbed to a record high on Monday, boosted by gains in Asia, while U.S. and European markets were little changed, with U.S. energy shares capping gains on the benchmark S&P 500 index. Oil prices fell, pressured over the past several days after last week climbing to their highest since May, as OPEC exports hit a record peak last month and output rose to a 2017 high. However, both U.S. crude and Brent settled far from their session lows. NEW YORK - The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up on Monday to its ninth straight record closing high, while the S&P 500 ended up slightly with consumer and technology sector gains more than offseting losses in energy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 22,118.42, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,480.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,383.77. LONDON - Declines in shares of PostNL, Paddy Power Betfair and health companies outweighed strong basic resources and energy stocks on Monday, sending European shares down after robust gains in the previous session. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.1 percent lower, having enjoyed its strongest day in three weeks on Friday as the euro fell, helping dollar-earning firms make gains. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, led by sharp gains for Toyota Motor Corp after it raised its earnings outlook, while a weaker yen following strong U.S. jobs data underpinned overall sentiment. Toyota surged 2.0 percent after the world's No.2 automaker raised its full-year outlook on Friday thanks to favourable exchange rates. SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher across the board on Monday, shaking off early losses, as investors bet upcoming data will continue to show strong economic growth. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to 3,726.88 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 3,279.46. AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are likely to gain on Tuesday, as a broad measure of equity markets across the world climbed to a record high in the previous session, boosted by gains in Asia. Strong economic data globally and healthy corporate earnings in the United States have supported equities, with the Dow industrials closing Friday at an eighth consecutive record high. The local share price index futures rose 0.21 percent, or 12 points to 5718, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. SEOUL - South Korean shares edged up on Monday as investors came back to hunt for bargains, extending a recovery from last week's sharp drop. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,398.75 points. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar eased slightly on Monday, but clung to most of its gains following Friday's robust U.S. jobs report, as investors await inflation data this week that may signal a turnaround in the currency's weakness this year. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rival currencies, was down 0.1 percent to 93.449. CHINA - China's yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Monday, mainly as the greenback took a breather from a broad-based rally on Friday following a strong U.S. July job report. The local currency's uptick came despite the People's Bank of China setting the yuan midpoint at 6.7228 per dollar on Monday, 96 pips, or 0.14 percent, weaker than the previous fix at 6.7132 per dollar. AUSTRALIA - The New Zealand dollar held near two-week lows on Monday while its Australian cousin steadied after four sessions of losses as the greenback finally found some favour from an upbeat U.S. jobs report. The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3 percent to $0.7395, just above last week's trough of $0.7392 - the lowest point since July 21. SEOUL - The South Korean won was a little weaker on Monday as upbeat U.S. jobs data pushed up the greenback, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start cutting its massive bond portfolio. The won was quoted at 1,127.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus Friday's close of 1,125.0. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report the previous session, with no major market drivers ahead of a slew of government bond and corporate supply this week. Yields see-sawed between gains and losses in New York's morning session before weakening on a sustained basis in the afternoon, with traders noting thin two-way flows. LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday as an unexpected decline in German industrial output added to expectations that the withdrawal of stimulus in the bloc will only be gradual. Germany's 10-year government bond yield was close to one-month lows after data showed industrial output in the euro zone's biggest economy unexpectedly fell 1.1 percent in June from a month earlier. TOKYO - Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their lead from weaker U.S. Treasuries after last week's strong employment data as investors awaited the next session's 30-year JGB sale. U.S. yields rose on Friday after the July jobs reports showed that U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, and wage growth met economists' expectations. COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices were little changed on Monday, failing to gain support from a weaker dollar as investors digested sharp losses in the previous session and worried about further U.S. rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent at $1,259.20 an ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having on Friday touched its lowest in just under two weeks at $1,254 an ounce and registering its first weekly decline in four. IRON ORE Chinese rebar steel futures surged as much as 7 percent to their highest level in more than four years on Monday as buyers increased their purchases on expectations of reduced supply in the winter ahead due to Beijing-imposed capacity curbs. Iron ore futures also jumped more than 7 percent at one point. BASE METALS Copper prices hit two-year peaks on Monday as soaring steel and iron ore prices in China brightened the outlook for growth and industrial demand in the world's largest metals consumer. Chinese rebar steel futures surged as much as 7 percent to their highest in more than four years on expectations of reduced supply in the winter due to Beijing-imposed capacity curbs. OIL Oil prices dipped on Monday as a rebound in production from Libya's largest oil field prompted selling, and investors worried about higher output from OPEC and the United States. Output at Libya's Sharara field was returning to normal after a brief disruption by armed protesters, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said. PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Monday evening, hitting a two-week low, on expectations that official production data due later this week will show rising output in July. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.3 percent to 2,574 ringgit ($601.12) by the close of trade. It earlier dropped to an intraday low of 2,572 ringgit, its lowest since July 25. RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures hit their highest in a week on Monday, helped by a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar, stronger Shanghai futures and firm oil prices, dealers said. The dollar, which briefly sank below 110.00 yen to a seven-week low last week, was steady at 110.695 yen. 