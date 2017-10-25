UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,905.597 7.987 NZX 50** 8,116.950 -5.72 DJIA** 23,329.46 -112.30 NIKKEI** 21,707.62 -97.55 Nasdaq** 6,563.891 -34.539 FTSE** 7,447.21 -79.33 S&P 500** 2,557.15 -11.98 Hang Seng** 28,302.89 147.92 SPI 200 Fut 5,878.0 -11 STI** 3,343.88 9.21 SSEC** 3,398.3041 10.06 KOSPI** 2,492.50 2.01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.069 -0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.503 0.047 AU 10 YR Bond 2.806 0.032 US 10 YR Bond 2.4353 0.029 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.04 0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.9445 0.021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3605 -0.0018 KRW US$ 1,126.65 -0.16 AUD US$ 0.7706 0.0002 NZD US$ 0.689 0.0005 EUR US$ 1.1813 0.0001 Yen US$ 113.7 -0.03 THB US$ 33.18 0 PHP US$ 51.695 -0.031 IDR US$ 13,575 45 INR US$ 64.92 -0.16 MYR US$ 4.234 0.002 TWD US$ 30.266 -0.004 CNY US$ 6.64 0.0015 HKD US$ 7.8026 -0.0015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,277.01 0.68 Silver (Lon) 16.91 -0.03 U.S. Gold Fut 1,278.6 0.3 Brent Crude 58.4 0.07 Iron Ore CNY453 -4.5 TRJCRB Index 185.4023 -0.4217 TOCOM Rubber JPY199.5 1.2 LME Copper 7,010.5 -25 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:13 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - U.S. and European stock markets were knocked lower on Wednesday by corporate earnings concerns, while U.S. bond yields rose on a combination of robust economic data and swirling speculation over who will next lead the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 suffered their worst day in seven weeks. The Dow fell 112.3 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 23,329.46, the S&P 500 lost 11.98 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,557.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.54 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,563.89. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 indexes suffering their worst day in seven weeks, on a batch of soft quarterly earnings and a rise in bond yields. Benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields hit a seven-month high of 2.475 percent, buoyed by economic data, recent optimism over progress on tax reform by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and anticipation of a nominee to head the Federal Reserve. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares fell to a near four-week low on Wednesday, with a mixed batch of company results sparking profit-taking a day before the European Central Bank decides on monetary policy. Pharma heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was a big faller as comments on possible consumer health acquisitions sparked concerns over its dividend, offsetting strong results. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for the first time in 17 days in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors took profits on the record run of consecutive daily gains, although higher U.S. yields supported financial stocks. The Japanese market posted an unprecedented 16 straight days of gains, helped this week by the victory of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition in Sunday's election, which raised the prospect of continued stimulus. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 21,707.62. It opened 0.4 percent higher and traded in positive territory in the morning, but languished in the afternoon as investors grew cautious about the rally. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's blue-chip shares extended gains to 26-month highs on Wednesday, underpinned by robust profits from tech firms and as the ruling Communist Party revealed its new leadership line-up. During the week-long Communist Party Congress that concluded on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping projected a vision for a "new era", boosting demand for a range of sectors including green technology, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to slip at open on Thursday, with weak commodity prices likely to pull material and energy stocks lower, while a slump on Wall Street in the previous session is also seen weighing on sentiment. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korean shares notched fresh highs for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as offshore and individual investors bet on encouraging third quarter corporate earnings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.1 percent up at 2,492.50 points, setting a record closing high. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar slipped on Wednesday against a basket of currencies, struggling to post further gains tied to speculation the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve will steer policy in a more hawkish direction. A pullback in U.S. bond yields, with two-year Treasury yields retreating from a near nine-year peak, also stoked some selling in the dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, in line with a much softer fixing, following a rise in the greenback, which was underpinned by reports of Republican senators' support for John Taylor to become the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered its midpoint rate for the third straight day to 6.6322 per dollar, 54 pips or 0.08 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.6268 on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar sank to its lowest since mid-July on Wednesday after a surprisingly subdued reading on domestic inflation further diminished the chance of an increase in interest rates for months to come. The Aussie slid 0.6 percent to $0.7727, breaking under the recent trough of $0.7733 and threatening a pullback to the 200-day moving average at $0.7694. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The South Korean won was quoted at 1,127.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close of 1,127.4. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday, boosted by strong U.S. durable goods and new home sales data as well as speculation about President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Federal Reserve. Benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields hit seven-month highs, while yields on 30-year bonds climbed to five-month peaks. U.S. two-year note yields also advanced, hitting a nine-year high. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as the prospect of higher interest rates in Britain and the United States piled pressure on a market already bracing for the withdrawal of ECB stimulus. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the region, hit a close-to-three-week high of 0.49 percent, up a basis point on the day and 3 bps off the day's lows. Most other euro zone bond yields reversed early falls and were broadly higher. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, following a retreat in U.S. Treasuries, although a regular debt buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan helped limit losses. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 20-year yield each rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070 percent and 0.600 percent, respectively. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold steadied after touching a 2-1/2 week low on Wednesday on reports that Republican senators favored John Taylor to become the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which drove U.S. bond yields to multi-month highs. The Stanford University economist is seen as someone who would raise interest rates at a quicker pace. Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates because they push up bond yields and tend to strengthen the dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Shanghai rebar steel futures retreated on Wednesday after a three-day spike, reflecting market worries about slower demand as China battles pollution caused by industrial plants. There was little impact from news that China's ruling Communist Party unveiled its new leadership lineup which did not show a clear successor to President Xi Jinping. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper steadied on Wednesday after two days of gains as stock markets slid after a series of record highs, pointing to a more cautious mood among investors. But a retreat in the dollar lifted the broader metals complex. Copper hit a three-year high of $7,177 a tonne earlier in October and moved back above $7,000 an ounce this week, but has struggled to maintain momentum as confidence in the broader economy lost steam. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL U.S. oil prices slipped on Wednesday after a surprising increase in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied 1 percent on a sharp falloff in inventories. Brent crude edged up after top exporter Saudi Arabia reiterated its determination to end a three-year supply glut. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Wednesday evening, supported by gains in overseas rival oils prices and a rise in October exports. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.01 percent at 2,805 ringgit ($662.49) a tonne at the end of trade. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, helped by a weaker yen against the dollar and slight gains in Shanghai futures, brokers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for March delivery JRUc6, 0#2JRU: finished 1.2 yen higher at 199.5 yen ($1.75) per kg. Earlier in the session, it hit 202 yen, the highest since Oct. 16. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)