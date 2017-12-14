FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   6,011.300      -10.529     NZX 50**            8,323.75     0.0
 DJIA**          24,510.86      -74.57      NIKKEI**            22,694.45    -63.62
 Nasdaq**        6,856.526      -19.237     FTSE**              7,448.12     -48.39
 S&P 500**       2,652.14       -10.71      Hang Seng**         29,166.38    -55.72
 SPI 200 Fut     6,010.0        -3          STI**               3,435.78     -32.99
 SSEC**          3,293.5797     -9.45760    KOSPI**             2,469.48     -11.07
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.049          -0.002      KR 10 YR Bond       2.45         -0.002
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.552          0           US 10 YR Bond       2.3529       0.004
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.755          -0.03       US 30 YR Bond       2.7109       -0.024
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3454         -0.0011     KRW US$             1,088.53     4.98
 AUD US$         0.7674         0.0036      NZD US$             0.6989       -0.0032
 EUR US$         1.1783         -0.0042     Yen US$             112.25       -0.28
 THB US$         32.48          -0.04       PHP US$             50.499       0.168
 IDR US$         13,575         -5          INR US$             64.33        -0.12
 MYR US$         4.083          -0.002      TWD US$             30.006       -0.02
 CNY US$         6.6095         -0.008      HKD US$             7.8076       0.0033
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,252.61       -2.76       Silver (Lon)        15.88        -0.183
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,255.5        6.9         Brent Crude         63.4         0.96
 Iron Ore        CNY496.5       -4.5        TRJCRB Index        184.2184     0.8539
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY205.9       0.6         LME Copper          6,784        55
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:00 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - European shares closed down on Thursday after policy meetings from major
central banks in Europe failed to provide momentum, while the Dow and the Nasdaq
Composite were down as investors waited for more information on Republicans' tax
overhaul.
    MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.07 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Dow were lower on Thursday as investors worried
about potential roadblocks to Republicans' tax overhaul, offseting their optimism over
strong retail sales data.
    Lawmakers such as Senators Marco Rubio and Mike Lee said on Thursday that they
would not vote on the bill without changes to child tax credits. Congressional
Republicans had reached a deal on final tax legislation on Wednesday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European shares lagged their U.S. peers and closed in negative territory
on Thursday, as a busy day of central bank meetings failed to provide momentum even
though the European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation forecasts.
    Europe's STOXX 600 ended the day down 0.46 percent, while U.S. stocks
climbed higher in morning trading, boosted by news that a long-awaited tax cutting bill
should face final votes in Congress before the year-end.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday, as banks and insurer
shares weakened in line with lower interest rates while telecommunications shares
withered on news that online retailer Rakuten plans to enter the mobile carrier market.
    The Nikkei ended down 0.3 percent at 22,694.45. The broader Topix was 0.2
percent lower at 1,808.14.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks fell on Thursday, after the country's central bank nudged
up money market rate following the widely expected U.S. rate hike, and as mixed data
reinforced signs of a modest slowdown in the Asian economic powerhouse.
    China's central bank lifted money market rates as authorities sought to defuse
financial risks without imperilling the economy.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Friday, after snapping 5
straight sessions of gains in their previous session, with financials and materials
stocks expected to tick lower.
    The local share price index futures was down 3 points to 6,010.0 a
1.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
fell 0.2 percent on Friday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean
won gained in the local platform while bond yields fell.
    At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.07 points or 0.45 percent at 2,469.48. The
index erased earlier gains as Thursday was expiration day for both KOSPI futures and
options.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar gave up earlier gains on Thursday after two lawmakers
were reported to seek changes to proposed legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code in
order to garner their support.
    U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee has not decided whether to support a Republican
tax bill and wants changes to the child tax credit, an aide to the lawmaker said on
Thursday.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    CHINA - China's yuan rose to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in two
weeks on Thursday after a widely anticipated U.S Federal Reserve interest rate hike
prompted dollar weakness, but corporate clients snapping up the greenback limited its
gains.
    The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to a range of
1.25 percent to 1.50 percent. Its forecast of three additional rate increases in 2018
and 2019 was unchanged from its projections in September. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar jumped to a five-week peak on Thursday after a
stunningly strong jobs report rekindled the risk of a rate hike next year and put the
squeeze on short positions.
    The Aussie dollar hopped up to $0.7666, from $0.7630, having already
climbed 1 percent overnight when the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. rates but stuck to a
gradual path for future moves.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,089.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.15 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,090.7.
    In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.59 per U.S. dollar, down
0.35 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards
 it was being transacted at 1,081.85 per dollar.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - The gap between U.S. shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasury yields
shrank on Thursday as surprisingly strong data on retail sales in November supported
the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates further to keep the economy
from overheating.
    In the current low inflation climate, traders have bet longer-dated bond yields
would stay low and short-term rates would rise as the Fed and other major central banks
have begun or are considering to reduce monetary stimuli as their economies have picked
up momentum.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday after upbeat U.S. and
European data and upward revisions to growth forecasts from the European Central Bank
forced bond markets onto the defensive.
    The ECB raised growth and inflation forecasts for the euro area on Thursday but
stuck to its pledge to provide stimulus for as long as needed, predicting inflation
would remain below its near 2 percent target into 2020.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Super-long Japanese government bonds gained marginally on Thursday after an
auction of 1 trillion yen ($8.88 billion) 20-year JGBs saw solid demand, flattening the
yield curve.
    The 20-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent, edging
near its November low of 0.550 percent while the 30-year yield ticked down 0.5 basis
point to 0.805 percent, its lowest level in about a month.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

     Gold dipped slightly on Thursday, easing off a one-week high as the dollar
rebounded following strong U.S. retail sales data, while palladium rose to its highest
since February 2001.
    U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November as the holiday shopping
season got off to a brisk start.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    China's steel futures fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday as demand in the world's
top consumer slows over winter along with construction activity, although multi-year
low stockpiles capped losses.
    Prices fell even as fresh data showed China's steel output declined to a nine-month
low in November because of state-ordered production curbs aimed at limiting pollution.
Steelmaking raw materials coking coal and coke slid about 4 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper hit a near two-week high on Thursday on global growth hopes after upbeat
manufacturing data from China, overlooking a stronger dollar and Beijing's surprise
interest rates hike.
    China's industrial output expanded at a faster than expected pace in November as
growth in the world's top industrial metals consumer remains resilient, supported in
part by a construction boom. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices rose almost 1 percent on Thursday after a pipeline outage in Britain
continued to support prices despite data expecting a global crude surplus in the
beginning of next year.
    U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 44 cents, or 0.8 percent, to
$57.04 a barrel.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures hit a 16-month low on Thursday, weighed down by low
demand and high stockpiles, as well as weakness in edible oils on China's Dalian
Commodity Exchange.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped as much as 1.6 percent to its lowest since Aug.
8, 2016, at 2,418 ringgit, before settling down 0.2 percent at 2,452 ringgit a tonne at
the close of trade.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures hit a one-week high on Thursday on the back of a
late recovery in Shanghai futures, though the gain was limited due to a stronger yen
against the dollar, brokers said.
    Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for tyre rubber prices
in Southeast Asia, gained for a third straight session, but stood about 3 percent below
a more than two-month high of 211.2 yen hit last week amid continued worries over
global demand.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
