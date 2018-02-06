FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
February 6, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,833.3        192.9       NZX 50**            8,075.81     -166.02
 DJIA**          24,912.77      567.02      NIKKEI**            21,610.24    1,071.84
 Nasdaq**        7,115882       148.356     FTSE**              7,141.4      -193.58
 S&P 500**       2,695.14       46.20       Hang Seng**         30,595.42    -1,649.80
 SPI 200 Fut     5,863          99.00       STI**               3,406.38     -76.55
 SSEC**          3,369.712      -117.79     KOSPI**             2,453.31     -38.44
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.077          0.001       KR 10 YR Bond       2.748        -0.056
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.871          0.07        US 10 YR Bond       2.8035       0.01
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.975          -0.03       US 30 YR Bond       3.0667       0
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3192         -0.0025     KRW US$             1,078.47     -15.66
 AUD US$         0.7894         0.0016      NZD US$             0.7306       0.0043
 EUR US$         1.2377         0.001       Yen US$             109.58       0.49
 THB US$         31.5           -0.12       PHP US$             51.445       -0.198
 IDR US$         13,550         30          INR US$             64.22        0.09
 MYR US$         3.9135         0.0155      TWD US$             29.386       0.079
 CNY US$         6.281          -0.002      HKD US$             7.8183       -0.0022
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,323.36       -15.85      Silver (Lon)        16.6         -0.139
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,326.1        -10.4       Brent Crude         67.17        -0.45
 Iron Ore        CNY522         0.5         TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY192.8       -0.9        LME Copper          7,075.85     -93.15
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:33 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - 
    U.S. stocks reversed course again to trade more than 1 percent higher by late
afternoon Tuesday, a day after the Dow and S&P 500 indexes saw their biggest one-day
declines in more than six years, while a world stock index remained lower.
    An index of Latin American shares was also up about 1 percent. European shares
closed down more than 2 percent, and losses for the MSCI 47-country world index broke
$4 trillion.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - 
    U.S. stocks posted sharp gains in another wild trading session on Tuesday, as
indexes rebounded from the biggest one-day drops for the S&P 500 and the Dow in more
than six years that stalled the market's record run.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 567.02 points, or 2.33 percent, to
24,912.77, the S&P 500 gained 46.2 points, or 1.74 percent, to 2,695.14 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 148.36 points, or 2.13 percent, to 7,115.88.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - 
    European shares hit their lowest level since August 2017 on Tuesday as a global
sell-off in equities deepened and volatility spiked on growing worries over inflation
and rising bond yields.
    All sectoral indexes were trading in negative territory, pushing the pan-European
STOXX 600 index to fall for the seventh straight session, down as much as 3.2
percent, while the euro STOXX volatility posted its biggest ever daily
percentage gain, up 60 percent.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - 
    Japanese stocks suffered their biggest point drop since June 2016 on Tuesday, after
Wall Street tumbled the previous day on fears about rising U.S. bond yields and a
potential pick-up in inflation.
    The Nikkei 225 share average ended down 4.73 percent at 21,610.24, marking
the biggest percentage fall in 15 months and falling to its lowest close since Oct. 20.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - 
    China stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a global market rout intensified, with the
Shanghai index posting its biggest loss in nearly two years on worries that
inflationary pressures will prompt central banks to raise rates faster than expected.
    The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 3.4 percent to 3,370.65 points, its
biggest single-day drop since February 2016, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended down 2.9 percent at 4,148.89.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - 
    Australian shares are expected to recover on Wednesday after a global rout in
equities saw them clock their biggest  drop in over 2-1/2 years.
    The local share price index futures rose 98 points to 5,862, a 32.7-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark plunged 3.2
percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - 
    South Korean shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday to end at a
six-week low as a sharp sell-off in U.S. stock markets soured investor confidence
worldwide.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.5 percent at
2,453.31 points, its lowest close since Dec. 27. The index fell 1.3 percent on Monday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK -
    The U.S. dollar index reversed course on Tuesday, erasing most of the gains it made
earlier in the session as Wall Street came off its lows in choppy trading a day after
the Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes posted their biggest declines since August 2011.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a slate of currencies, rose
earlier to its highest level in more than a week after two straight sessions of gains
as traders piled back into the dollar following a global stock market rout.
    The index last rose 0.04 percent at 3:01 p.m. EST (2001 GMT).
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - 
    China's yuan held steady against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, supported by corporate
dollar sales as emerging currencies lost traction amid a global equities sell-off.
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3027 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.2930 at midday, 10 pips firmer than the previous late session close
and 0.23 percent stronger than the midpoint.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - 
    The Australian dollar was on the defensive on Tuesday as a rout in global share
markets sparked a flight to safe havens, while local economic data proved too mixed to
offer much support.
    The Aussie was last down 0.36 percent at $0.7867 after slipping 0.5
percent overnight. That came on top of a 1.5 percent dive on Friday when world stock
markets took fright.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - 
    South Korean shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday to end at a
six-week low as a sharp sell-off in U.S. stock markets soured investor confidence
worldwide.
    The South Korean won weakened for a fourth straight session and closed at
its lowest in eight weeks.
    The won was quoted at 1,091.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore
trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,088.5.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK -
    U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on the day on Tuesday as volatile equity markets
led some investors to seek out lower risk bonds, though many investors remained nervous
after a week long bond rout sent yields on Monday to four-year highs.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - 
    Euro zone government bond yields tumbled on Tuesday, with Germany's 10-year bond
yield set for its biggest one-day fall in two months, as a sell-off in world stocks
drove investors into safe-haven debt.
    Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell as low as 0.671
percent, down 7 basis points on the day and was set to close the day at
0.69 percent, still well below Monday's more-than-two-year high of 0.774 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - 
    Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks plunged and sent
investors scurrying for safety in debt.
    The five-year JGB yield was half a basis point lower at minus 0.090
percent.
    The benchmark 10-year yield declined half a basis point to 0.075
percent after touching 0.065 percent, its lowest since Jan. 11.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices fell 1 percent to a 2-1/2-week low on Tuesday, as investors focused on
expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, even as U.S. stock markets swung wildly in
both directions a day after the Dow and S&P 500 indexes tumbled.
    Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,326.51 an ounce by 2:41 p.m. EST (1941
GMT), erasing Monday's 0.5 percent gain, having earlier dropped to $1,325.61, its
lowest since Jan. 18.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Steelmaking commodity coke surged to a six-week high in China on Tuesday, and steel
and iron ore prices rose to their strongest in over a week, as investors defied a
global financial selloff and raised their bets amid supply disruptions.
    Coking coal rose 0.9 percent to 1,359 yuan per tonne, adding to Monday's
4.2 percent surge.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Prices of industrial metals fell on Tuesday as global stock markets plunged for a
fourth day, prompting investors to cut exposure to riskier assets and strengthening the
dollar.
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 1.3 percent at
$7,076 a tonne, still close to a four-year high of $7,312.50 hit in December.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil fell for a third day on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more
than a week in the wake of a sharp sell-off on Wall Street and other stock markets, a
global rout that wiped out $4 trillion in value.
    Brent crude futures for April delivery settled down 76 cents, or 1.12
percent at $66.86 a barrel, after at touching a session low of $66.53, the lowest since
Jan. 2.
    U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dipped 76 cents, or 1.18 percent, to
settle at $63.39 a barrel, the lowest since Jan. 22.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Tuesday, and have now fallen in three of the
past four days, tracking losses in global financial markets and as traders booked
profits.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery 1FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.8 percent at 2,470 ringgit ($631) a tonne.
    For full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures extended decline on Tuesday, coming under pressure
from sharp losses in Shanghai futures and weak oil prices, brokers said.
    The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for July delivery,
finished 3 yen lower at 193.7 yen ($1.77) per kg.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.