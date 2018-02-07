UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,876.80 43.5 NZX 50** 8,206.82 12.09 DJIA** 24,893.35 -19.42 NIKKEI** 21,645.37 35.13 Nasdaq** 7,051.984 -63.898 FTSE** 7,279.42 138.02 S&P 500** 2,681.66 -13.48 Hang Seng** 30,323.2 -272.22 SPI 200 Fut 5,812 22.00 STI** 3,383.77 -22.61 SSEC** 3,309.5844 -61.07 KOSPI** 2,396.56 -56.75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.073 -0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.718 -0.03 AU 10 YR Bond 2.889 0.049 US 10 YR Bond 2.8416 0.076 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.995 0.015 US 30 YR Bond 3.1165 0.073 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3252 0.0064 KRW US$ 1,089.09 10.03 AUD US$ 0.7822 -0.0084 NZD US$ 0.7224 -0.0116 EUR US$ 1.2267 -0.0109 Yen US$ 109.49 -0.06 THB US$ 31.64 0.13 PHP US$ 51.24 -0.154 IDR US$ 13,552 2 INR US$ 64.27 0.05 MYR US$ 3.907 -0.0065 TWD US$ 29.27 -0.116 CNY US$ 6.283 -0.0181 HKD US$ 7.8179 -0.0006 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,316.48 -8.4501 Silver (Lon) 16.344 -0.294 U.S. Gold Fut 1,318.7 -10.8 Brent Crude 65.42 -1.44 Iron Ore CNY525.5 3 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY195.4 -0.1 LME Copper 6,880 -196 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:14 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The Dow and S&P 500 edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday afternoon, though energy shares dropped as oil prices fell 2 percent after U.S. data fanned fears of oversupply. European shares closed up 2 percent, snapping a seven-day losing streak, while a world stock index was up slightly. NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower in an up-and-down session on Wednesday, dragged down by tech and energy shares, as investors adjusted to a more volatile market following wild swings of the past few sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.7 points, or 0.08 percent, to 24,893.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.51 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,681.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.90 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,051.98. LONDON - European shares broke a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors took heart from a recovery on Wall Street and reduced volatility, returning their focus to some upbeat company earnings. All sectors in Europe were trading in positive territory, helping the pan-European STOXX 600 index rise 2.1 percent at the close. TOKYO - Japanese stocks pared early gains to end a notch higher in volatile trade on Wednesday, as investors stayed on guard for more losses in global equity markets after U.S. futures slipped. The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.2 percent higher at 21,645.37, after climbing as high as 22,353.87 in early trade. SHANGHAI - China stocks reversed earlier gains encouraged by a rebound on Wall Street and dropped to one-month lows on Wednesday, as investors sold off real estate and consumer firms that had handsome gains in recent months. An index tracking major developers plummeted 7.6 percent, posting its worst percentage fall since July 2015. The index had been on a five-month winning-streak until February. AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Thursday, extending their recovery into a second session as investors grappled with a global exodus from equities. The local share price index futures rose 28 points to 5,818.0, a 58.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index dropped more than 2 percent to close at over four-month lows on Wednesday, extending a losing streak since Thursday. The Korean won rose on the local platform while bond yields fell. At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 56.75 points or 2.31 percent at 2,396.56. Investor anxiety heightened on losses in China's share market, resulting in over 700 billion won worth of selling from domestic institutions, said Lee Kyung-min, a stock analyst at Daishin Securities. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, marking its biggest one-day gain in more than three months against a basket of currencies, even as Wall Street recovered from Monday's stock market rout and limited the greenback's safe-haven appeal. SHANGHAI - China's yuan rose to a new 2-1/2-year high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, driven by a much stronger yuan midpoint and heavy corporate greenback selling. Both the official guidance rate and spot yuan rate CNY=CFXS advanced to their highest level since Aug. 11, 2015, when China rattled global markets with a sharp 2 percent one-off currency devaluation. AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged up on Wednesday from multi-week lows but sentiment was still jittery following the recent sell-off in global markets. The Australian dollar was last down 0.3 percent at $0.7881, but well above a one-month low of $0.7835 touched on Tuesday when a rout in global stock markets sparked a flight to safe havens. SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,086.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,091.5. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.17 per dollar, down 0.66 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,076.05 per dollar. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices dropped on Wednesday after the Treasury Department sold new 10-year notes to soft demand and the U.S. Senate reached a budget deal, boosting expectations of stronger economic growth. The U.S. government had to pay higher rates to auction $24 billion in 10-year notes, the second sale of $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. LONDON - Southern European government bond yields tumbled on Wednesday, extending a recent outperformance over peers on reports that Germany's pro-European, pro-spending Social Democratic party would head the finance ministry in a coalition government. TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday as Japanese stocks rebounded after three days of heavy losses and reduced investor demand for safe-haven debt. The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.080 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed half a basis point to 0.075 percent and the 20-year yield was also half a basis point higher, at 0.585 percent. COMMODITIES GOLD Gold slipped on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and global shares clawed their way off two-month lows, though bullion was underpinned by the view that the dollar's bear run remains in place despite rate hike expectations. IRON ORE Chinese coking coal and coke futures rose for the fifth straight session on Wednesday as traders said steel mills were stocking up on raw materials ahead of a hoped-for resumption of full production after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. The most-traded coke contract for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as far as 2,167.50 yuan ($346) a tonne, the most since Dec. 18, before closing 1.8 percent higher at 2,155.50 yuan. BASE METALS Copper fell by almost 3 percent on Wednesday and other base metals turned lower as stock markets resumed this week's volatile trading while concerns that fundamentals do not justify current price levels also weighed on the red metal. OIL Oil prices fell to a one-month low on Wednesday after U.S. data showed a build in inventories and record high crude production, raising worries that the market could be in for more selling, exposing speculators that have bet big on upward momentum in crude. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.87, or 3 percent, to $61.52 a barrel, as of 1:38 p.m. EST (1838 GMT). WTI hit a low of $61.33, the lowest level since Jan. 5. Volumes were heavy, with more than 806,000 front-month futures trading, compared with an average of 634,000 contracts over the last 200 days. PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a one-week high on Wednesday evening, supported by gains in rival edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,485 ringgit ($636.04) a tonne at the close. It earlier rose as much as 1.6 percent to 2,510 ringgit, its highest since Jan. 30. RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures snapped two straight sessions of falls on Wednesday, helped by a weaker yen against the dollar, brokers said. Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for tyre rubber prices in Southeast Asia, also got support from gains in oil prices in Asian trading.