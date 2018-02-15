FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,909.000      67.800      NZX 50**            8,063.33     4.530
 DJIA**          25,200.37      306.88      NIKKEI**            21,464.98    310.81
 Nasdaq**        7,256.430      112.815     FTSE**              7,234.81     20.84
 S&P 500**       2,731.20       32.57       Hang Seng**         31,115.43    599.83
 SPI 200 Fut     5,882          20.00       STI**               3,443.51     40.65
 SSEC**          3,199.15890    14.20020    KOSPI**             2,421.83     26.64
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.063          0           KR 10 YR Bond       2.752        -0.011
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.907          0.013       US 10 YR Bond       2.9058       -0.007
 NZ 10 YR Bond   3.015          -0.015      US 30 YR Bond       3.1596       -0.017
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3094         -0.0047     KRW US$             1,064.06     -5.85
 AUD US$         0.7937         0.0011      NZD US$             0.74         0.0032
 EUR US$         1.2499         0.0051      Yen US$             106.03       -0.97
 THB US$         31.27          -0.06       PHP US$             52.267       0.152
 IDR US$         13,557         -69         INR US$             63.89        -0.205
 MYR US$         3.891          -0.023      TWD US$             29.342       -0.016
 CNY US$         6.345          0.0058      HKD US$             7.8204       -0.0018
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,352.71       2.0299      Silver (Lon)        16.85        -0.02
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,355.7        -2.3        Brent Crude         64.45        0.09
 Iron Ore        CNY535.5       9.5         TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY182.2       -3.8        LME Copper          7,189        26
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:13 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - World equity markets climbed anew on Thursday as investors shrugged off
the latest indication of rising U.S. inflation, while strong global growth weighed on
the dollar and pushed it to a 15-month low against the Japanese yen.
    U.S. producer prices accelerated in January, according to a Labor Department report
that offered further evidence of growing inflation pressures in the world's largest
economy
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Wall Street surged on Thursday and was on track to end higher for a
fifth straight session, led by Apple and other technology stocks as investors shrugged
off recent inflation worries that threw the market into a sell-off at the start of the
month.
    Apple Inc jumped 3.2 percent and contributed more than any other stock to
gains on the S&P 500 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made the iPhone maker
its top investment.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European stocks rose for a second day on Thursday as investors brushed off
a spike in U.S. inflation, turning their focus back to company earnings from heavy
hitters including Europe's largest aerospace firm Airbus.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.5 percent at its highest level in a
week, though the main European stock index was still down 6.7 percent from a 2-1/2-year
peak hit as recently as Jan. 23.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose significantly on Thursday as investors
bought back recently-battered stocks after U.S. markets climbed overnight, shrugging
off stronger-than-expected inflation data.
    The Nikkei ended 1.5 percent higher at 21,464.98, after tumbling to a
four-month low on Wednesday and briefly dipping below its 200-day moving average.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks rebounded on Wednesday, but volumes were thin as many
traders had already left for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that starts on
Thursday.
    Chinese markets will reopen on Feb. 22
    At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 14.52 points or 0.46
percent at 3,199.48
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are set to move slightly higher at Friday's open,
tracking positive performance in equities and oil in the United States. 
    All three major U.S. indices ended more than 1.2 percent
higher on Thursday while U.S. crude oil futures settled up 1.2 percent, with a weak
U.S. dollar in the backdrop.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won
extended its gains on the local platform while bond yields fell.
    At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 26.64 points or 1.11 percent at 2,421.83. The index
was supported by large purchases from foreign investors, especially in market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics. The tech giant's shares ended up 3.1
percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The dollar fell across the board on Thursday, hitting a 15-month low
against the yen, as negative sentiment around the U.S. currency outweighed a rise in
10-year Treasury yields to their highest levels in four years.
    Analysts gave various explanations for the dollar's broad weakness, which came as
the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond climbed towards 3 percent,
and as stock markets and commodities rose. But most agreed it was a long-term trend.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    CHINA - China's yuan inched up against the U.S. dollar in thin trade on Wednesday,
the last trading day in the country's financial markets ahead of the long Lunar New
Year holiday.
    The dollar eased in global markets overnight, with a gauge that tracks the
unit's strength against its major peers falling nearly 0.6 percent, as investors
remained on edge ahead of key U.S. inflation numbers due later on Wednesday. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held firm on their U.S.
counterpart on Thursday as the sudden, and unexpected, return of risk appetite helped
offset a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields.
    The Aussie was holding at $0.7931 after climbing 0.8 percent in a wild
session overnight. It had been down as deep as $0.7774 after U.S. inflation figures
surprised on the high side, only to rally sharply when Wall Street and commodities
brushed the data aside and swept higher.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won
extended its gains on the local platform while bond yields fell.
    The won was quoted at 1,077.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.5. The currency
received additional support from stronger yen.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday after sizable gains in recent
sessions, as investors took a breather from selling bonds and readjusted positions to
prepare for more inflation-related volatility, a scenario that could take yields even
higher.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, earlier hit a fresh
four-year high of 2.944 percent, before pulling back. So far this year, 10-year yields
have climbed nearly 50 basis points.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - The gap between German and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs reached its widest
point since April on Thursday after higher-than-expected inflation in the United States
led to a sharp sell-off in U.S. Treasuries.
    While investors also shed European government bonds after Wednesday's inflation
data, political risks kept a cap on yields.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - XX
    XX
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday, as tight supplies
due to the central bank's massive bond purchase helped offset some of the negative
impact from rising bond yields.
    The 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.060 percent, the low end of
its range in the past month. The price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures
gained 0.05 point to 150.68.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Iron ore futures in China climbed to their strongest in three weeks on Wednesday,
supported by expectations for firm steel demand in the world's top consumer in the
first half of the year.
    It marked the second straight session of sharp gains for the steelmaking raw
material, with the price movements accompanied by low liquidity as many market players
have taken off for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Thursday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper rose on Thursday as the dollar fell and concerns over inflation prompted a
move into hard assets, sparking an early rally across base metals that also saw zinc
hit its highest in more than a decade and nickel a near three-year peak.
    Copper is on track for its biggest weekly gain since November 2016, up 6.3 percent
so far on the back of optimism over global growth and weakness in the dollar, which
benefits assets priced in the U.S. currency.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday with Brent paring losses and U.S. crude turning
positive as a weak dollar and Saudi Arabia's comments that OPEC and other producers
were committed to their pact on cutting supplies outweighed record U.S. production and
rising inventories.
    Brent futures were down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $64.11 a barrel by
2:10 p.m. EST (1910 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude were up 48
cents, or 0.8 percent, at $61.08.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures edged up slightly around noon on Thursday, snapping two
sessions of declines, tracking overnight gains in U.S. soyoil on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT).
    A strong ringgit was however seen limiting the gains, said a trader. The
ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to 3.8920 around
noon.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose on Thursday, bouncing back from near 8-month
lows hit the previous session, on the back of higher oil and metals prices, but trades
were thin as China began a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
    Oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Thursday to extend gains from the previous
session, lifted by a weak dollar and Saudi comments that it would rather see an
undersupplied market than end a deal with OPEC and Russia to withhold production.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
