February 18, 2018 / 9:12 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,904          -4.99       NZX 50**            8,125.31     61.98
 DJIA**          25,219.38      19.01       NIKKEI**            21,720.25    255.27
 Nasdaq**        7,239.465      -16.965     FTSE**              7,294.7      59.89
 S&P 500**       2,732.22       1.02        Hang Seng**         31,115.43    599.83
 SPI 200 Fut     5,850          -7.00       STI**               3,443.51     40.65
 SSEC**          3,199.4757     14.52       KOSPI**             2,421.83     26.64
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.059          -0.001      KR 10 YR Bond       2.752        -0.011
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.894          -0.004      US 10 YR Bond       2.8731       0
 NZ 10 YR Bond   3.005          0           US 30 YR Bond       3.1307       0
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3117         0.0027      KRW US$             1,066.51     0.32
 AUD US$         0.7905         -0.0002.00  NZD US$             0.7373       -0.0015
                                39                                           
 EUR US$         1.2398         -0.0006     Yen US$             106.37       0.07
 THB US$         31.3           0.01        PHP US$             52.2         0.001
 IDR US$         13,557         -69         INR US$             64.24        0.03
 MYR US$         3.891          -0.023      TWD US$             29.342       -0.016
 CNY US$         6.345          0.0058      HKD US$             7.8215       -0.0005
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,347.77       -0.01       Silver (Lon)        16.668       -0.205
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,356.2        1           Brent Crude         64.84        0.51
 Iron Ore        CNY535.5       9.5         TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY182.9       1.4         LME Copper          7,232.85     50.85
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 20:58 GMT
    
    EQUITIES
    
    GLOBAL - 
    The dollar rose and stocks around the globe rallied for a sixth straight session on
Friday to post their best week in more than two years, but a U.S. indictment over
alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election cooled gains on Wall Street.
    The 37-page indictment of a Russian internet agency filed by Special Counsel Robert
Mueller described a conspiracy with the aim of supporting Donald Trump and sowing
discord in the U.S. political system.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

    NEW YORK - 
    The S&P 500 rose marginally on Friday to mark its biggest weekly increase in five
years, although earlier gains evaporated after the indictment of Russians for meddling
in the 2016 presidential election sent investors into defensive mode before a long
weekend.
    A market correction sparked by inflation concerns earlier in February raised fears
that a nine-year bull market had ended, but data on consumer prices and retail sales
this week left investors less worried, returning the stock market to its upward
trajectory.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - 
    European shares gained on Friday, snapping a three-week losing streak as earnings
updates continued to impress and volatility and jitters over rising inflation eased.
    Solid reports from large-cap companies including Renault and EDF
lifted the STOXX 600 index 1.1 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - 
    Japanese stocks rose on Friday, with investors relieved to see the government
appoint Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another term and choose an advocate
of bolder monetary easing as one of his deputies.
    The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher to 21,720.25. For the week, it rose 1.6
percent.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    AUSTRALIA - 
    Australian shares are set to mildly slip at Monday's open, extending a loss
incurred on Friday.     
    Australian share price index futures fell about 0.1 percent, or 7 points,
to 5,850, a 54-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark lost 0.1 percent on Friday.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK -
    The dollar limped back from a three-year low against a basket of currencies on
Friday but still marked its fifth weekly loss out of seven weeks this year, driving the
euro up to its highest level since December 2014.
    The U.S. currency has been weighed down by several factors this year, including the
perceived erosion of its yield advantage as other countries start to scale back easy
monetary policy.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    AUSTRALIA - 
    The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near two-week highs on Friday,
bolstered by stronger commodity prices and a positive outlook for global growth, and as
the greenback continued its downward spiral.
    The Australian dollar held at $0.7939, within kissing distance of
Thursday's $0.7967 which was the highest since Feb.2. For the week, the Aussie is set
for a solid 1.6 percent gain, after two straight weekly losses.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    TREASURIES

    NEW YORK -
    U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Friday, as investors bought back bonds after a
selloff earlier in the week spurred by robust U.S. inflation data that fed the view
that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates more aggressively than expected.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, had jumped to
four-year highs this week, while yields on 2-year notes touched more than nine-year
peaks.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

    LONDON -
    Euro area borrowing costs fell on Friday, with Germany's 10-year yield dropping to
a one-week low, though expectations for higher inflation and steps towards tighter
monetary policy from major central banks weighed on sentiment across world bond
markets.
    Short-dated bond yields in Germany DE2YT=RR have risen about 7 basis points this
week and were set for their biggest weekly rise in eight weeks.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    TOKYO - 
    Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Friday following an overnight
bounce by U.S. Treasuries, although gains were limited as the Nikkei rallied for the
second day.
    The trading session was highlighted by the government's reappointment of Haruhiko
Kuroda as Bank of Japan governor, a widely expected decision.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - - 
    
    COMMODITIES

    GOLD
    
    Gold prices dipped on Friday, but still hovered near a three-week high, as the U.S.
dollar index bounced from a three-year low and investors worried that U.S. inflation
could heat up.
    The U.S. dollar limped up off a three-year low against a basket of currencies but
still was headed for its biggest weekly loss in nine months as negative sentiment
offset any support from rising Treasury yields.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

    BASE METALS

    Copper edged up on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a year as
the dollar hovered near three-year lows, while zinc climbed on depleting stocks.
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 ended 0.7 percent higher at
$7,233 a tonne. The metal, used in power and construction, finished nearly 7 percent
higher on the week in its best performance since November 2016.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    OIL
    Oil prices edged up on Friday as a rebound in the global equities market and a weak
dollar supported crude's recovery from last week's slide.
    Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, higher at $64.84 per
barrel, after touching eight-day highs. The global benchmark ended the week up more
than 3 percent, partially recovering from a decline of more than 8 percent last week.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

    PALM OIL

    Malaysian palm oil futures edged up slightly around noon on Thursday, snapping two
sessions of declines, tracking overnight gains in U.S. soyoil on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT).
    A strong ringgit MYR= was however seen limiting the gains, said a trader. The
ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to 3.8920 around
noon.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

    RUBBER
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures plunged to 8-month lows on Friday, marking their
fifth straight weekly loss, as selling intensified after the yen extended gains against
the U.S. dollar and amid concerns over rising inventories.
    The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for July delivery,
 finished 4.5 yen, or 2.4 percent, lower at 181.5 yen ($1.72) per kg, after
diving below a 180 yen mark of 179.2 yen, the lowest since June 7.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
