UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,940.9 0.700 NZX 50** 8,098.27 -16.98 DJIA** 24,964.75 -254.63 NIKKEI** 21,925.1 -224.11 Nasdaq** 236.544 -2.922 FTSE** 7,246.77 -0.89 S&P 500** 2,717.30 -14.92 Hang Seng** 30,873.63 -241.80 SPI 200 Fut 5,877 -28.00 STI** 3,476.53 -11.35 SSEC** 3,199.4757 14.52 KOSPI** 2,415.12 -27.70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.063 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.806 0.008 AU 10 YR Bond 2.878 0 US 10 YR Bond 2.8896 0.013 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.995 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 3.1505 0.016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3196 0.006 KRW US$ 1,074.45 8.04 AUD US$ 0.7883 -0.0029 NZD US$ 0.7344 -0.0026 EUR US$ 1.2335 -0.0072 Yen US$ 107.24 0.65 THB US$ 31.51 0.12 PHP US$ 52.235 -0.086 IDR US$ 13,610 52 INR US$ 64.77 0.53 MYR US$ 3.902 0.013 TWD US$ 29.342 -0.016 CNY US$ 6.345 0.0058 HKD US$ 7.8245 0.0028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,330.36 -15.95 Silver (Lon) 16.44 -0.217 U.S. Gold Fut 1,332.9 -23.3 Brent Crude 65.1 -0.57 Iron Ore CNY535.5 9.5 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY184.8 1 LME Copper 7,076.5 -41.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:05 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - A six-day rebound in world stocks sputtered on Tuesday, hurt by rising bond yields and disappointing earnings from U.S. retailers, while the U.S. dollar extended a rebound from three-year lows. Pressured by higher yields, Wall Street's main equity indexes fell after six straight days of gains as the market reopened following the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - A sharp drop in Walmart shares weighed heavily on the Dow and the S&P 500 on Tuesday to put a six-session winning streak in jeopardy, but gains in Amazon and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq. Walmart WMT.N, the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, reported a lower-than-expected profit and posted a sharp drop in online sales growth during the holiday period. Its shares slumped 9.6 percent, and were on pace for their biggest percentage fall since October 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares rose on Tuesday thanks to a slew of well-received results, though banks were a weak spot after HSBC HSBA.L reported weaker than expected earnings and said it needed as much as $7 billion of fresh capital. The pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark ended the session with a gain of 0.6 percent, while the banking index declined 0.1 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday as a combination of a retreat in risk appetite and profit-taking dented the broader market, with financials and index-heavy shares underperforming . The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 21,925.10, after rising 2 percent on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to slip at Wednesday's open, as metal prices on the London Metal Exchange continued to weaken. Copper edged down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while aluminium fell 1.3 percent. Australian share price index futures fell about 0.5 percent, or 28 points, to 5,877, a 63.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index marked further losses later on Tuesday. The Korean won edged down versus greenback in the local platform while bond yields rose. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 27.70 points or 1.13 percent at 2,415.12. Domestic institutions sold a net 296.1 billion won ($276.23 million), unloading major tech shares like Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, which was reported to have slashed its OLED panel production. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a six-day high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, extending a rebound from a three-year low last week, helped by rising U.S. Treasury yields and as some traders trimmed overstretched bets against the U.S. currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.69 percent at 89.713, on pace for its best one-day gain in nearly two weeks. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased on Tuesday as Asian share markets slipped into the red, while Australia's central bank again underlined the outlook for unchanged policy at home. The Aussie was a shade softer at $0.7900, having found support around $0.7890 but with major resistance lined up at last week's $0.7988 peak. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index .KS11 marked further losses later on Tuesday. The Korean won edged down versus greenback in the local platform while bond yields rose. The won was quoted at 1,073.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.55 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.6. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week's deluge of $258 billion of government debt supply. The Treasury Department has ramped up its borrowing on the open market in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a two-year budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Tuesday as market speculation swirled over the next European Central Bank chief at a time when monetary policy is the main threat for bond markets. Euro zone finance ministers on Monday chose Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to succeed ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio in May, a move seen as boosting the chances of someone from one of the "core" euro zone countries becoming head of the ECB next year when Mario Draghi steps down. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly weaker on Tuesday, but trading was extremely thin with many benchmark cash bonds untraded as investors looked for further cues. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.060 percent but two-, five-, 20- and 30-year benchmark bonds were untraded. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices were pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising interest rates on Tuesday, dropping for a third session, but were underpinned by political worries and uncertainty about this week's huge U.S. bond auctions. The dollar continued its rebound from three-year lows as investors shrugged off worries about the U.S. budget deficit and focused on large U.S. government debt auctions this week. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper prices fell on Tuesday, pushed lower by a stronger dollar which made metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, but trading volumes were low with many Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at $7,090 a tonne, remaining close to the four-year high of $7,312.50 reached last month. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL U.S. crude hit a near two-week high in a choppy session on Tuesday amid inventory declines at a key storage hub and on expectations that top producers could extend cooperation beyond 2018, while Brent fell under pressure from a stronger dollar. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producers, including Russia, will discuss extending their cooperation for many more years when they meet in June as they seek to avoid major market shocks, United Arab Emirates' energy minister and OPEC President Suhail al-Mazroui told Reuters. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Tuesday as export growth slowed and the market took a chance to take profits amid mounting production concerns. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 2,485 ringgit ($636.85) a tonne, reversing Monday's gains to its lowest since Feb. 9. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose on Tuesday on a weaker yen against the dollar, recovering more ground after plunging to an eight-month low on Friday, brokers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for July delivery, finished 1.2 yen higher at 183.8 yen ($1.72) per kg. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)