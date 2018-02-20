FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 20, 2018 / 9:26 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,940.9      0.700       NZX 50**            8,098.27     -16.98
 DJIA**          24,964.75    -254.63     NIKKEI**            21,925.1     -224.11
 Nasdaq**        236.544      -2.922      FTSE**              7,246.77     -0.89
 S&P 500**       2,717.30     -14.92      Hang Seng**         30,873.63    -241.80
 SPI 200 Fut     5,877        -28.00      STI**               3,476.53     -11.35
 SSEC**          3,199.4757   14.52       KOSPI**             2,415.12     -27.70
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.063          0           KR 10 YR Bond       2.806        0.008
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.878          0           US 10 YR Bond       2.8896       0.013
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.995          -0.015      US 30 YR Bond       3.1505       0.016
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3196         0.006       KRW US$             1,074.45     8.04
 AUD US$         0.7883         -0.0029     NZD US$             0.7344       -0.0026
 EUR US$         1.2335         -0.0072     Yen US$             107.24       0.65
 THB US$         31.51          0.12        PHP US$             52.235       -0.086
 IDR US$         13,610         52          INR US$             64.77        0.53
 MYR US$         3.902          0.013       TWD US$             29.342       -0.016
 CNY US$         6.345          0.0058      HKD US$             7.8245       0.0028
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,330.36       -15.95      Silver (Lon)        16.44        -0.217
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,332.9        -23.3       Brent Crude         65.1         -0.57
 Iron Ore        CNY535.5       9.5         TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY184.8       1           LME Copper          7,076.5      -41.5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:05 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - 
    A six-day rebound in world stocks sputtered on Tuesday, hurt by rising bond yields
and disappointing earnings from U.S. retailers, while the U.S. dollar extended a
rebound from three-year lows.
    Pressured by higher yields, Wall Street's main equity indexes fell after six
straight days of gains as the market reopened following the Presidents' Day holiday on
Monday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - 
    A sharp drop in Walmart shares weighed heavily on the Dow and the S&P 500 on
Tuesday to put a six-session winning streak in jeopardy, but gains in Amazon and
technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq.
    Walmart WMT.N, the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, reported a
lower-than-expected profit and posted a sharp drop in online sales growth during the
holiday period. Its shares slumped 9.6 percent, and were on pace for their biggest
percentage fall since October 2015.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - 
    European shares rose on Tuesday thanks to a slew of well-received results, though
banks were a weak spot after HSBC HSBA.L reported weaker than expected earnings and
said it needed as much as $7 billion of fresh capital.
    The pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark ended the session with a gain of 0.6
percent, while the banking index declined 0.1 percent.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - 
    Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday as a combination of a retreat in risk appetite
and profit-taking dented the broader market, with financials and index-heavy shares
underperforming .
    The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 21,925.10, after rising 2 percent on
Monday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - 
    Australian shares are expected to slip at Wednesday's open, as metal prices on the
London Metal Exchange continued to weaken.
    Copper edged down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while aluminium fell 1.3
percent.
    Australian share price index futures fell about 0.5 percent, or 28 points,
to 5,877, a 63.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark was flat on Tuesday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - 
    South Korea's KOSPI stock index marked further losses later on Tuesday. The
Korean won edged down versus greenback in the local platform while bond yields rose.
    At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 27.70 points or 1.13 percent at 2,415.12. Domestic
institutions sold a net 296.1 billion won ($276.23 million), unloading major tech
shares like Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, which was reported to have slashed its OLED
panel production.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - 
    The dollar rose to a six-day high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday,
extending a rebound from a three-year low last week, helped by rising U.S. Treasury
yields and as some traders trimmed overstretched bets against the U.S. currency.
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major
currencies, was up 0.69 percent at 89.713, on pace for its best one-day gain in nearly
two weeks.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - 
    The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased on Tuesday as Asian share markets
slipped into the red, while Australia's central bank again underlined the outlook for
unchanged policy at home.
    The Aussie was a shade softer at $0.7900, having found support around
$0.7890 but with major resistance lined up at last week's $0.7988 peak.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - 
    South Korea's KOSPI stock index .KS11 marked further losses later on Tuesday. The
Korean won edged down versus greenback in the local platform while bond yields rose.
    The won was quoted at 1,073.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.55 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.6.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - 
    U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering near
a four-year peak as investors made room for this week's deluge of $258 billion of
government debt supply.
    The Treasury Department has ramped up its borrowing on the open market in
anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a two-year
budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - 
    Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Tuesday as market speculation swirled
over the next European Central Bank chief at a time when monetary policy is the main
threat for bond markets.
    Euro zone finance ministers on Monday chose Spanish Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos to succeed ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio in May, a move seen as boosting
the chances of someone from one of the "core" euro zone countries becoming head of the
ECB next year when Mario Draghi steps down.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - 
    Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly weaker on Tuesday, but trading
was extremely thin with many benchmark cash bonds untraded as investors looked for
further cues.
    The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.060 percent but
two-, five-, 20- and 30-year benchmark bonds were untraded.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

     Gold prices were pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising interest rates on
Tuesday, dropping for a third session, but were underpinned by political worries and
uncertainty about this week's huge U.S. bond auctions.
    The dollar continued its rebound from three-year lows as investors shrugged off
worries about the U.S. budget deficit and focused on large U.S. government debt
auctions this week.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper prices fell on Tuesday, pushed lower by a stronger dollar which made metals
more expensive for holders of other currencies, but trading volumes were low with many
Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at
$7,090 a tonne, remaining close to the four-year high of $7,312.50 reached last month.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    U.S. crude hit a near two-week high in a choppy session on Tuesday amid inventory
declines at a key storage hub and on expectations that top producers could extend
cooperation beyond 2018, while Brent fell under pressure from a stronger dollar.
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil
producers, including Russia, will discuss extending their cooperation for many more
years when they meet in June as they seek to avoid major market shocks, United Arab
Emirates' energy minister and OPEC President Suhail al-Mazroui told Reuters.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Tuesday as export growth slowed and the market
took a chance to take profits amid mounting production concerns.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 2,485 ringgit ($636.85) a tonne, reversing
Monday's gains to its lowest since Feb. 9. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose on Tuesday on a weaker yen against the dollar,
recovering more ground after plunging to an eight-month low on Friday, brokers said.
    The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for July delivery,
finished 1.2 yen higher at 183.8 yen ($1.72) per kg.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.