Morocco's GDP growth to slow to 2.8 percent in 2018-officials
January 10, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Morocco's GDP growth to slow to 2.8 percent in 2018-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Morocco’s economic growth will slow to 2.8 percent this year, down from 4 percent in 2017, officials forecast on Wednesday, blaming a decline in agricultural production.

A lack of rainfall will cause farming output to fall by 1.3 percent this year after a 13.6 percent gain last year due to better weather conditions, officials told reporters.

Annual inflation will rise to 1.5 percent in 2018 from 0.2 percent last year, the government said in a statement. The budget deficit would fall to 3.5 percent in 2018 from 4 percent last year. (Reporting by Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff)

