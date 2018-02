LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, said on Thursday it planned to remove 1,500 management roles, while creating 1,700 lesser paid roles as it seeks to reduce costs.

The group said it was committed to redeploying as many affected employees as possible.

Morrisons announcement follows similar moves last month by market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury’s .