6 days ago
Fertilizer maker Mosaic posts profit in second quarter
August 1, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 6 days ago

Fertilizer maker Mosaic posts profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co on Tuesday reported a profit in the second quarter compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by strong demand for phosphate and potash.

The company reported net earnings of $97.3 million, or 28 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $10.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a charge of $69 million related to cost-cutting measures.

Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.67 billion, Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

