Motor racing-Formula One drivers' form sheet
The road to Brexit
business
Health
#Motor Sports News
November 22, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a day ago

Motor racing-Formula One drivers' form sheet

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi
Grand Prix (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first):
    Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify.
                                               2017                             2016
                     BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE HU GB AT AZ CA MC ES RU BH CN AU/AE BR MX US JP
 Lewis Hamilton       4  9  1  1  2  1  1  1  4  1  4  5  1  7  1  4  2  1  2  1  1  1  1  3
 Sebastian Vettel     1  4  2  R  4  R  3  2  1  7  2  4  4  1  2  2  1  2  1  3  5  5  4  4
 Valtteri Bottas      2  2  5  4  5  3  2  5  3  2  1  2  2  4  R  1  3  6  3  R 11  8 16 10
 Daniel Ricciardo     6  R  R  3  3  2  4  3  R  5  3  1  3  3  3  R  5  4  R  5  8  3  3  6
 Kimi Raikkonen       3  3  3  5 NS  R  5  4  2  3  5 14  7  2  R  3  4  5  4  6  R  6  R  5
 Max Verstappen       5  1  4  2  1  R 10  R  5  4  R  R  R  5  R  5  R  3  5  4  3  4  R  2
 Sergio Perez         9  7  8  7  6  5  9  R  8  9  7  R  5 13  4  6  7  9  7  8  4 10  8  7
 Esteban Ocon         R  5  6  6 10 10  6  9  9  8  8  6  6 12  5  7 10 10 10 13 12 21 18 21
 Carlos Sainz        11  R  7  R  R  4 14 10  7  R  R  8  R  6  7 10  R  7  8  R  6 16  6 17
 Felipe Massa         7 11  9 10  9 11  8  8  - 10  9  R  R  9 13  9  6 14  6  9  R  9  7  9
 Lance Stroll        16  6 11  R  8  8  7 11 14 16 10  3  9 15 16 11  R  R  R  -  -  -  -  -
 Nico Hulkenberg     10  R  R  R 16  R 13  6 17  6 13  R  8  R  6  8  9 12 11  7  7  7  R  8
 Romain Grosjean     15 15 14  9 13  9 15  7  R 13  6 13 10  8 10  R  8 11  R 11 NS 20 10 11
 Kevin Magnussen      R  8 16  8 12  R 11 15 13 12  R  7 12 10 14 13  R  8  R  R 14 17 12 14
 Fernando Alonso      8 10  R 11 11  R 17  R  6  R  R  9 16  - 12 NS 14  R  R 10 10 13  5 16
 Stoffel Vandoorne    R 12 12 14  7  7  R 14 10 11 12 12 14  R  R 14 NS  R 13  -  -  -  -  -
 Jolyon Palmer        -  -  - 12 15  6  R 13 12 NS 11  R 11 11 15  R 13 13  R 17  R 14 13 12
 Pascal Wehrlein     14 14  R 15 17 12 16  R 15 17 14 10 15  R  8 16 11  -  - 14 15  R 17 22
 Daniil Kvyat         -  - 10  -  -  R 12 12 11 15 16  R  R 14  9 12 12  R  9  R 13 18 11 13
 Marcus Ericsson     13  R 15  R 18  R 18 16 16 14 15 11 13  R 11 15  R 15  R 15  R 11 14 15
 Pierre Gasly        12 13  - 13 14  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -
 Antonio Giovinazzi   -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  R 12  -  -  -  -  -
 Brendon Hartley      R  R 13  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -
 Jenson Button        -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  R  -  -  -  -  -  R 16 12  9 18
 Paul di Resta        -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  R  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -
    BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy,
BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, AZ-Azerbaijan, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain,
RU-Russia, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, DE-Germany, EU-Europe.

 (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)

