a month ago
#Motor Sports News
July 8, 2017 / 1:05 PM / a month ago

Motor racing-Bottas on pole for Austrian Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPIELBERG, Austria, July 8 (Reuters) - Finland's Valtteri Bottas kept champions Mercedes on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after title-chasing team mate Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-place grid penalty.

Hamilton, who is 14 points behind Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel after eight races, qualified third fastest but will start in eighth place due to the automatic drop resulting from an unscheduled gearbox change.

Vettel will share the front row with Bottas, with Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Australian Daniel Riccardo on the second row.

The pole was the second of Bottas's Formula One career after Bahrain in April. Vettel won that race but Mercedes have triumphed in Austria in every year since the Red Bull Ring returned to the calendar in 2014.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Lovell

