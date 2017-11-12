Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 2, Lewis Hamilton 4)

Bottas started on pole but lost out to Sebastian Vettel at the start and is now 22 points behind the German in the battle for second place overall. Newly-crowned four times champion Hamilton started from the pit lane after overnight power unit and gearbox changes and failing to set a lap time in qualifying. It was his 24th successive points finish.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 1, Kimi Raikkonen 3)

Vettel took his fifth win of the season, 47th of his career and Ferrari’s first since Hungary in July. The German seized the lead into the first corner and did not look back, ceding the lead only around the pit stops. Raikkonen held off Hamilton and finished third for the third race in a row.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 5, Daniel Ricciardo 6)

Verstappen pitted twice and set the fastest lap of the race, a bonus for the 20-year-old in an otherwise uneventful race that he had started fourth. Ricciardo started 14th after an engine-related grid penalty, tangled with Stoffel Vandoorne and Kevin Magnussen at the start, spun and then fought back on fresh tyres.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 9, Esteban Ocon retired)

Ocon’s record run of finishing every race he has started in Formula One ended after a collision with Romain Grosjean which left him with a damaged wheel rim and an undriveable car. It was the Frenchman’s first retirement in a single seater since 2014. Perez lost out to Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa at the start.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 7, Lance Stroll 16)

Massa made an emotional farewell to his home crowd in the penultimate race of his Formula One career. He was invited up to the podium afterwards. Stroll started 16th after a gearbox penalty. The Canadian also had to contend with a damaged tyre.

-

TORO ROSSO (Pierre Gasly 12, Brendon Hartley retired)

No points again for a team tormented by Renault engine failures, with both drivers picking up grid penalties. Gasly started 19th, Hartley 18th. Hartley lost radio contact and when it was restored was called back to the pits to retire when the car suffered high oil consumption.

-

RENAULT (Nico Hulkenberg 10, Carlos Sainz 11)

Renault edged a point closer to Toro Rosso, with the gap down to just four points now. Both cars lost a position at the start. Sainz said his car was damaged when he was pushed wide by Massa.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 15, Kevin Magnussen retired)

Grosjean was handed a 10 second penalty for causing the first lap collision with Ocon at turn six. Magnussen and Vandoorne collided at turn three, with both cars retiring.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 8, Stoffel Vandoorne retired)

Alonso started sixth, a season best for the Spaniard, but he could not keep that with the car suffering a severe power deficit. Vandoorne retired after the first lap collision. Both were slowest through the speed traps in qualifying.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 13, Pascal Wehrlein 14)

Ericsson has one more race to score his first point of the season. Brazil rescued the team from last place in 2016 but neither driver came close this time. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)