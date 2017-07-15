Motor racing-Hamilton on pole for home British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton took pole position for his home British Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Saturday with a sensational lap that left him one step away from Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will join the Mercedes driver on the front row, with championship leading team mate Sebastian Vettel qualifying third.

Hamilton's mastery of a damp but drying track lit up an overcast afternoon as he chalked up the 67th pole of his career, and sixth of the season, with every chance of equalling Schumacher's 68 before the August break.

The triple world champion has won the last three British Grands Prix and starts as favourite to equal the late Jim Clark's feat of four home wins in a row, and five in total, on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)