Motor racing-Hamilton on pole in Canada to equal Senna's haul

MONTREAL, June 10 (Reuters) - Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday to equal Ayrton Senna's career haul of 65.

The Briton's third successive pole in Canada also equalled Michael Schumacher's record of six at the island Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Hamilton took the first of his F1 career at the same track 10 years ago with McLaren.

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who leads Hamilton by 25 points after six races, qualified second for Sunday's race for Ferrari.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)