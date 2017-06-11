Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Canada for sixth time

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the sixth time on Sunday, and the third year in a row, to cut Sebastian Vettel's overall lead to 12 points and put Formula One champions Mercedes back on top of the podium.

The Briton led from start to finish, after qualifying on pole at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the sixth time, to chalk up his 56th career grand prix victory and third of the season.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas sealed a Mercedes one-two, finishing 19.7 seconds behind Hamilton, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third for Red Bull for the third race in a row.

Ferrari's Vettel, winner of three of the previous six races, finished fourth after losing places at the start and then dropping further down the field when he had to pit to replace a damaged front wing. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)