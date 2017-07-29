Motor racing-Massa doubtful for Hungarian Grand Prix

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian Felipe Massa could miss Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix after his Williams Formula One team said the driver had been taken to hospital on Friday.

Media reports indicated the team's British reserve Paul di Resta was being readied to step in for Saturday's final practice and qualifying.

"After feeling unwell during second practice ... Felipe visited the medical centre at track before being transported to hospital for further precautionary tests," a Williams spokeswoman said.

A further update was expected imminently. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney)