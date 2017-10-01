FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Malaysia with Hamilton second
October 1, 2017 / 8:36 AM / in 18 days

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Malaysia with Hamilton second

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEPANG, Malaysia, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix a day after his 20th birthday with Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing second for Mercedes.

The Dutch driver’s Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished third. The victory was the second of Verstappen’s career.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who had started in last place after engine problems stopped him setting a time in Saturday’s qualifying, staged a remarkable recovery drive to fourth.

The German now trails Hamilton by 34 points in the standings with five of 20 races left.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin

