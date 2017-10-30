Motor racing-Team by team analysis of Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Mexican Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 2, Lewis Hamilton 9)

Hamilton became Britain’s first four times world champion. Mercedes have now won both titles for four years in a row. Hamilton now has 23 scoring finishes in a row, even if this was his worst result of the season so far. He and Ferrari’s Vettel collided on the opening lap and went to the back of the field after pitstops. Bottas took his 20th podium in Formula One.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Sebastian Vettel 4)

Vettel started on pole but dropped to 19th after the collision and pitstop. He then set the fastest lap of the race. Raikkonen took his second successive podium finish.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Verstappen started on the front row and took the lead and the opening lap, never looking back. It was his second win of the season and third of his career. Ricciardo said the turbo started to sound strange on lap six and then he lost power, limping back to the pits to retire.

-

FORCE INDIA (Esteban Ocon 5, Sergio Perez 7)

Force India made sure of fourth place for the second year running. Ocon was third early on but fell back and had to fight to fend off Stroll towards the end. Perez started ninth and was catching Stroll on fresher tyres.

-

WILLIAMS (Lance Stroll 6, Felipe Massa 11)

Stroll celebrated his 19th birthday with his best points haul since his third place in Azerbiajan in June. Massa had been sixth early on but a slow puncture forced him to pit on lap three, dropping him to 16th.

-

TORO ROSSO (Pierre Gasly 13, Brendon Hartley retired)

Gasly was last on the grid after power unit penalties that ruled him out of qualifying. Hartley, in his second race, also had a grid drop but was running well until his car’s engine expired after 30 laps, with oil entering the exhaust. The stranded Toro Rosso triggered a virtual safety car.

-

RENAULT (Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Renault failed to score and are now only a point ahead of Haas. Hulkenberg was retired for safety reasons with an ERS (energy recovery system) problem. Sainz retired with a steering problem after 59 laps while in 17th place.

-

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 8, Romain Grosjean 15)

Magnussen, who had been unwell after Friday practice, put points on the board to pile pressure on Renault. Grosjean was handed a five second time penalty for exceeding track limits while battling Alonso.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 10, Stoffel Vandoorne 12)

Alonso had a thrilling battle with Hamilton, who secured ninth at his expense four laps from the end. Vandoorne started 19th and was 10th by lap five but a delayed pitstop due to a miscommunication cost him five seconds.

-

SAUBER (Pascal Wehrlein 14, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Ericsson retired on lap 56 with a rear suspension problem. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)