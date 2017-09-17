FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2017 / 9:30 AM / in a month

Motor racing-Perez stays with Ocon at Force India in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez will stay at Force India next season in an unchanged line-up with Frenchman Esteban Ocon, the team said in a statement on Sunday.

“Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One,” said the fourth-placed team’s co-owner and principal Vijay Mallya.

Perez, who had been linked with other teams including Renault who have now opted for Spaniard Carlos Sainz, said staying was always his priority.

“It’s a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I‘m proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come,” he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

