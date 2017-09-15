FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Motor racing-McLaren's partnership with Honda in numbers
#Motor Sports News
September 15, 2017

FACTBOX-Motor racing-McLaren's partnership with Honda in numbers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - McLaren and engine supplier Honda
announced on Friday the termination, at the end of the season,
of the Formula One partnership they began in 2015.
    The following looks at how the partnership compares to the
first one they enjoyed in 1988-92.
    - - - -
    1988-92
    Grands Prix entered: 80
    Races won: 44
    Drivers' titles won: 4
    Constructors' titles won: 4
    Pole positions: 53
    Fastest laps: 30
    Most successive poles: 17 (1988/89)
    Most wins per season: 15 (out of 16, in 1988)
    Most successive wins: 11 (1988)
    Points scored: 699
    Seasons: 1988 - First, 199 points
             1989 - First, 141 points
             1990 - First, 121 points
             1991 - First, 139 points
             1992 - Second, 99 points     
    - - - -
    2015-17
    Grands Prix entered: 53
    Races won: 0
    Drivers' titles won: 0
    Constructors' titles won: 0
    Pole positions: 0
    Fastest laps: 2
    Points scored: 114 
    Highest race placing: Fifth 
    Seasons: 2015 - ninth, 27 points
             2016 - sixth, 76 points
             2017 - ninth (to date), 11 points 

 (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

