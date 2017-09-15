FACTBOX-Motor racing-McLaren's partnership with Honda in numbers

Sept 15 (Reuters) - McLaren and engine supplier Honda announced on Friday the termination, at the end of the season, of the Formula One partnership they began in 2015. The following looks at how the partnership compares to the first one they enjoyed in 1988-92. - - - - 1988-92 Grands Prix entered: 80 Races won: 44 Drivers' titles won: 4 Constructors' titles won: 4 Pole positions: 53 Fastest laps: 30 Most successive poles: 17 (1988/89) Most wins per season: 15 (out of 16, in 1988) Most successive wins: 11 (1988) Points scored: 699 Seasons: 1988 - First, 199 points 1989 - First, 141 points 1990 - First, 121 points 1991 - First, 139 points 1992 - Second, 99 points - - - - 2015-17 Grands Prix entered: 53 Races won: 0 Drivers' titles won: 0 Constructors' titles won: 0 Pole positions: 0 Fastest laps: 2 Points scored: 114 Highest race placing: Fifth Seasons: 2015 - ninth, 27 points 2016 - sixth, 76 points 2017 - ninth (to date), 11 points (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)