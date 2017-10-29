Motorcycling-Dovizioso wins in wet Malaysia to keep title race alive

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Andrea Dovizioso won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday to keep the MotoGP title race alive into the final stop of the season as championship leader Marc Marquez was held to a fourth place finish.

Ducati rider Dovizioso overtook his runnerup team mate Jorge Lorenzo with four laps left and held firm for his sixth win of the season in soggy conditions at Sepang International Circuit.

Frenchman Johann Zarco grabbed third on the podium on his non-works Yamaha.

Honda’s Marquez moved to 282 points in the championship and will take a 21-point lead over Dovizioso to the final race in Valencia in two weeks, with 25 points left up for grabs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)