January 20, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Rallying-Sainz clinches farewell Dakar victory for Peugeot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spaniard Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for departing Peugeot in Argentina on Saturday.

The victory in Cordoba, ahead of Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah in a Toyota, was Sainz’s second on the Dakar. The double world rally champion previously won in 2010 with Volkswagen.

Peugeot’s works team, who have now won the last three Dakars, are bowing out of the endurance event after this year’s edition.

Austrian Matthias Walkner, last year’s runner-up to British team mate Sam Sunderland, won the motorcycle category for his first Dakar triumph and KTM’s 17th in a row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

