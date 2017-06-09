FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Former Superbike champion Biaggi injured during practice-media
#Motor Sports News
June 9, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

Former Superbike champion Biaggi injured during practice-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - Former Superbike World Champion Max Biaggi was badly injured on Friday during practice for a Supermoto race this weekend at the Sagittario circuit near Rome, Italian media reported.

Biaggi, Superbike champion in 2010 and 2012, was flown to a Rome hospital by helicopter after losing control of his bike during a test run. Italy's AGI news agency said his life did not appear to be in danger, adding that he was complaining of bad rib pains.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Philip Pullella

