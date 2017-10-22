Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia moto2 results

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia Moto2 on Sunday 1. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 39:25.920 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 39:28.894 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 39:29.766 4. Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex 39:33.268 5. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 39:33.323 6. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 39:38.045 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 39:38.137 8. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 39:38.164 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Suter 39:38.395 10. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 39:38.525 11. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 39:38.891 12. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Kalex 39:46.807 13. Stefano Manzi (Italy) Kalex 39:54.741 14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 39:57.134 15. Remy Gardner (Australia) Tech 3 40:00.598