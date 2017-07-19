MOVES-BBVA hires Ewing for head of sales role

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - BBVA has appointed a new head of EMEA and Asia loan sales with the hire of Simon Ewing.

Ewing joined BBVA this month in London and will report to Juan Blasco, head of global loans syndicate.

Ewing replaces David Roca, BBVA’s former global head of loan sales, who moved to Strategic Value Partners in May 2017.

Prior to BBVA, Ewing held positions at Lloyds and AIB.

“Simon will be leading a team of loan sales professionals to continue to boost BBVA's franchise and help our clients to access capital markets. Simon will be key to enhance our institutional investor reach completing an integrated offering for high yield bonds and leveraged loans," Blasco said.