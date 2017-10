LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bala Ramesh is set to join Jefferies syndicate team, banking sources said.

Ramesh will join the London office in January from HSBC, where he held various roles between 2004-2017, most recently as director in leveraged credit syndicate.

Jefferies has been looking to make hires to its leveraged finance team for some time, holding talks with a team from Barclays earlier this year, although nothing materialised from that. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)