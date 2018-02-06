MOVE-Nordea promotes markets chief Rees to CFO

LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Nordea has promoted Christopher Rees, head of its markets business, to become chief financial officer.

Rees will take over from Heikki Ilkka, who said in November he was leaving for accounting firm EY. Rees will take over on March 1 and starts a handover period immediately.

Rees, 46, is deputy head of wholesale banking and head of Nordea Markets. He will also become head of group finance and treasury and a member of Nordea’s executive management team.

Rees joined Nordea in 2015 as chief operating officer for wholesale banking after holding senior positions in investment banking, capital markets and risk at Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

Nordea said it had started looking for a successor to run its markets business. Martin Persson, head of wholesale banking, will run it on an interim basis. Christian Fink Karas, COO of markets, will be interim deputy head of the business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)