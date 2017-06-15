MOVES-Barclays hires ex-Goldman trader Anche for quant role

LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.

Anche will be based in London and join as a managing director in the markets business in July, the source said.

Barclays has said it will selectively hire in its investment bank as part of a push by Tim Throsby, the new head of Barclays International, which includes the investment bank, to increase revenues. (Reporting by Steve Slater)