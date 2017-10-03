FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays names Marsh head of EMEA, Asia banking
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 3, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 16 days ago

MOVES-Barclays names Marsh head of EMEA, Asia banking

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Reid Marsh as head of banking for Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Marsh previously co-headed the bank’s entire Asia-Pacific operations alongside Jaideep Khanna, who will now take sole charge of the region.

A Barclays spokesman said Marsh’s appointment is effective immediately, giving him responsibility for all its banking activity outside of the Americas.

He will split his time betwewn London and Hong Kong and report to Joe McGrath, global head of banking. Banking includes advisory, capital markets and risk management services.

Marsh joined Barclays in 2010 as executive chairman of its industrials group, based in London. He relocated to Asia in 2014 to run banking in the region. He was previously at Citigroup, where he was co-head of its European industrials franchise. He joined Salomon Smith Barney (later part of Citigroup) in 1995. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.