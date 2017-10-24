FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former Kirkland bankruptcy lawyer Basta joins Paul Weiss
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 24, 2017 / 2:48 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former Kirkland bankruptcy lawyer Basta joins Paul Weiss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Paul Weiss statement)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Greg Roumeliotis

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Paul Basta has joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as co-chairman of its bankruptcy and corporate reorganization department, the New York-based law firm said on Tuesday.

The move, first reported by Reuters, represents the most high-profile hire of a rainmaker by Paul Weiss since it poached top M&A partner Scott Barshay from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the nation’s most accomplished and respected restructuring lawyers to our firm,” Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp said in a statement.

Basta left Kirkland this summer after working on some of the firm’s most significant cases, including the bankruptcy of casino operator Caesars Entertainment Operating Corp. His other cases include A&P Supermarkets, Barneys New York, Hawker Beechcraft, Charter Communications, and a number of oil and gas bankruptcies stemming from the collapse in energy prices.

Before joining Kirkland in 2006, Basta worked at law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.