MOVES-BCS hires Yumatov for IB expansion

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - BCS Global Markets, the investment banking division of Russia's BCS Financial Group, has hired Andrey Yumatov as deputy chief business officer.

Yumatov joins the Russian investment bank from Rossisky Capital, where he worked as a senior vice-president. During his 25 years in the industry, Yumatov has worked at Deutsche Bank, where he was head of corporate derivatives sales for Russia, UniCredit, where he headed sales and trading in Moscow, and VTB, where he headed fixed income sales.

The newly-created role reflects BCS' growing Russian capital markets ambitions. Launched in 2011, the investment banking division is focused on market access, financing and advisory services as well as securities lending and other ancillary prime brokerage services.

The bank has maintained its dominant trading position on the Moscow Exchange, capturing 25% market share in equities. With broad access to domestic over-the-counter options liquidity, BCS has also scaled up its London and New York activities, offering aggressive pricing on Russian derivatives listed on international exchanges such as LSE, Eurex and CME.

Last year, the bank won its first bookrunner role on the Moscow listing of oil and gas firm RussNeft. BCS was recently a global coordinator on the AT1 perpetual bond for Russian online consumer lender, Tinkoff Bank. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)