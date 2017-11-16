FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bes and Mourad take new roles at Standard Chartered
November 16, 2017 / 8:16 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

MOVES-Bes and Mourad take new roles at Standard Chartered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Aurelia Bes has joined as director in Standard Chartered’s debt capital markets team, focusing on FIG and corporate clients in Turkey, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Bes will be based in London and reports to Rajan Bagri, head of FIG debt capital markets for Europe and the Americas. She joins after five years with Commerzbank where she was part of the debt capital markets team, the memo says.

Bes replaces Victor Mourad who has moved to join the debt capital markets Africa & Middle East team as director. Mourad will be based in Dubai and reports to Salman Ansari, head of debt capital markets for Africa and the Middle East. He will focus on FIG clients and also a selection of corporate borrowers across the region. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

