March 1, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated a day ago

MOVES-Blasco joins Houlihan Lokey

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - Ignacio Blasco has been appointed managing director in Houlihan Lokey’s Madrid office working in capital markets advisory, a business line that the debt restructuring specialist has been developing.

It now has 36 people in the division globally.

Blasco was previously a managing partner at Montalban Debt Funds, which focused on direct lending in the Spanish mid-cap market. Prior to that he was head of leveraged capital markets EMEA for Societe Generale in London.

He also worked in Spain in a similar role for the French bank. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

