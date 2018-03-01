MOVES-BNP Paribas shuffles the pack in global markets

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has undertaken a big reshuffle of its global markets business. The key highlights include:

Arne Groes has been appointed global head of primary and credit markets. He was previously co-head of G10 Rates, prime services and financing.

Martin Egan, who was previously co-head of global head of primary and credit markets, has been appointed vice-chairman, global markets client board. He will work with clients across the corporate, official institution, bank and insurance sectors, as well as represent global markets in senior industry forums. He will report to Olivier Otsy.

Benjamin Jacquard, who was also co-head of global primary and credit markets is leaving the firm. He is understood to be joining the hedge fund, Chenavari Investment Managers.

Fred Zorzi has been appointed global head of primary markets. Zorzi keeps his responsibilities as global head of bond and loan syndicate. (Reporting by Robert Hogg and Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)