MOVES-BNY Mellon's Alcentra hires Leland for US loans

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist unit of Bank of New York Mellon, has appointed Leland Hart as head of US loans and high-yield.

Leland joins from BlackRock, where he was a managing director. He joined BlackRock in 2009 and had primary responsibility for investing, fundraising and managing its loan business. He previously worked in Lehman Brothers’ leveraged capital markets group for eight years, and before that was at Bank of America.

Alcentra said Leland will lead its 16-person investment and research team in New York and Boston.

He will work closely with Chris Barris, Kevin Cronk and Frank Longobardi, portfolio managers for loan, high-yield and multi-strategy funds, and report to Vijay Rajguru, co-chief investment officer.

Alcentra said its US liquid credit platform has US$12.5bn in assets under management as of September 30. (Reporting by Steve Slater)