FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Bruno moves to Houlihan Lokey
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Bruno moves to Houlihan Lokey

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Senior M&A banker Filippo Bruno has joined the joint venture between Italian advisory boutique Leonardo and US-headquartered firm Houlihan Lokey as a managing director in corporate finance.

He previously worked at Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Intesa Sanpaolo, focusing on clients in the telecoms, media and technology area. Before that he was at Lazard in Italy as a managing director.

Houlihan Lokey set up its Italian joint venture with Leonardo in November 2015 after acquiring the investment banking operations of the latter entity in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. Matteo Manfredi is CEO of the business. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.