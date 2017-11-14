FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Busca promoted at UniCredit
November 14, 2017

MOVES-Busca promoted at UniCredit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed Dan Busca as the bank’s chief economist for Central and Eastern Europe.

He will also be in charge of the region’s research team, replacing Lubomir Mitov who has resigned but is moving to Washington and will be a consultant to the Italian bank.

Busca starts his new role on Friday and will continue to be based in London, reporting to group chief economist Erik Nielsen. Busca has been lead economist for the region for the last five years and previously worked in Romanian state institutions. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

