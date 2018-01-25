MOVES-Citi promotes Cogolludo to run commodities

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Jose Cogolludo to be global head of commodities, replacing Stuart Staley, who was recently named head of its Asian markets and securities services business.

Cogolludo is currently head of sales for commodity derivatives. He will be based in London and report to Paco Ybarra, head of markets and securities services.

Cogolludo joined Citi in 2012 from BNP Paribas, where he was head of sales for commodity derivatives. Before that he held senior positions in commodities at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Staley, who was given his new role earlier this month, spent eight years as London-based global head of commodities. In that time the bank had significantly strengthened its commodities platform, providing risk management, strategic advice, liquidity provision and innovative hedging and financing transactions, Ybarra said in a memo to staff seen by IFR. (Reporting by Steve Slater)