MOVES-Citi promotes Davison in FIG reshuffle in EMEA
December 13, 2017 / 5:28 PM / Updated a day ago

MOVES-Citi promotes Davison in FIG reshuffle in EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Piers Davison to co-head its financial institutions group in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of a raft of changes in the FIG business at its corporate and investment bank.

Davison, who was previously head of FIG investment banking in EMEA, will join Stefan Wintels as co-head, according to an internal memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.

Tom Isaac, previously co-head of FIG in Europe, will now focus exclusively on his role as head of corporate banking for EMEA.

Jose Meseguer and Alexander Pretzner have been appointed co-heads of FIG EMEA investment banking.

Per-Henrik Lewander and Tom Spreutels have been promoted to co-heads of FIG EMEA corporate banking, reporting to Isaac and Davison, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

